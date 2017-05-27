Michael Vick in talks to retire with Falcons

Free agent quarterback Michael Vick said earlier this year that he has officially retired from the NFL. The quarterback even threw a retirement party at the Super Bowl.

Now that the 36-year-old is retiring, Vick says he’s talking with the Atlanta Falcons about signing one of those one-day deals in order to retire as a member of the team. He talked about it during an interview with Jon Chuckery on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta Friday.

“Hopefully soon. It’s in discussion,” Vick said of the possibility of retiring with Atlanta.

Vick was asked if he would want to retire as a Falcon.

“Yeah. I think everybody knows that,” he said. “I don’t think I identify with any other team I played with, even though I enjoyed my time in other cities.”

Vick was drafted No. 1 overall by the Falcons in 2001 and entered the league with a ton of hype. Though he flashed plenty of excitement on the field, because of injuries and more he didn’t really live up to the hype in Atlanta. Then he went away to prison due to his dog fighting charges and missed two full seasons before returning with the Philadelphia Eagles. Vick spent five seasons in Philly after that, including a very successful 2010 season. He finished his career with the Jets and then the Steelers.

Atlanta was where it all began for Vick, so retiring as a Falcon would make plenty of sense.