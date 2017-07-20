Michael Vick ‘truly sorry’ for comments about Colin Kaepernick

Michael Vick has taken a lot of heat this week for the comments he made about Colin Kaepernick still being unemployed, and the former NFL quarterback is desperately trying to save face.

In an interview with “The Dan Patrick Show” Thursday, Vick said he is “truly sorry” for saying Kaepernick remains a free agent because of his lack of football ability and his hairstyle.

“What I said, I should have never said,” Vick admitted, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I think it was taken out of context in regards to what I was trying to convey, but I only want to help Colin Kaepernick. I’m not a general manager, I’m not the guy who makes the decisions on getting him signed, and I’m truly sorry for what I said. I think I should have used a better choice of words.”

Vick said on FOX Sports 1 earlier in the week that he believes Kaepernick would have an easier time finding a job if he didn’t have an afro. He backtracked while speaking with Patrick.

“His afro has nothing to do with him being signed and I wasn’t trying to relay that message,” Vick said. “It was more about helping him at the end of the day.”

Kaepernick seemingly fired back at Vick with a very strong message on Twitter, and countless people have ripped Vick for what he said. It’s no surprise he regrets sharing his thoughts.