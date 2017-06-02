Michael Vick wants to coach in the NFL

When Michael Vick announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this offseason, he apparently meant only as a player.

In an appearance on Adam Schefter’s “Know Them From Adam” podcast this week, Vick said he would love to return to the NFL in a coaching role, possibly working with quarterbacks.

“I would love to coach in the National Football League one day,” Vick told Schefter. “… At some point, I’d definitely love to help work with young quarterbacks and develop them and still compete, you know, with the team and with the coaches.

“It’s another way to chase a championship. You know I’m not done. I’m not done by any means. You know I didn’t get the championship when I was playing, so, hey, maybe I’d get lucky one year, maybe fortunate enough to join the staff that may be good enough.”

Vick played 13 seasons in a roller coaster career that was derailed by a dog fighting scandal. He ended up spending time in jail and missed the entire 2007 and 2008 seasons after emerging as a star with the Atlanta Falcons. Vick then had some rejuvenating years with the Philadelphia Eagles before ending his career with a season each with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vick, the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing yards for a QB, is not ready to leave pro football in his rearview.

“I think my heart is really into teaching, you know, the game of football,” he said. “I feel like I’ve learned so much from so many great coaches over the years. You know, I don’t want to bottle up a lot of knowledge, and [I] really can’t relay the messages that I want to relay to a high school kid because … you don’t have to dumb it down, but you can’t be as complex. And I get that.”

With the way he was talking back in February, it almost sounded like Vick was considering playing in 2017. Even if he wanted to, it’s unlikely any team would be interested in signing the 36-year-old — especially with you-know-who still searching for a job.

Vick has obviously learned a lot both on and off the field over the past 15 years. It wouldn’t be shocking if a team offered him a role.