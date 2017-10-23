Michigan player apologizes for flipping off Penn State fans

Penn State proved that it is one of the best teams in the country on Saturday night with a dominant performance against Michigan, and one Wolverines player was in no mood to hear it from the fans at Beaver Stadium after the game.

The Nittany Lions received an incredible home field advantage from the record 110,823 fans in attendance. Despite his team losing 42-13, Michigan cornerback Lavert Hill let all 110,823 know how he felt about them.

Former Penn State commit Lavert Hill was not a fan of the White Out. pic.twitter.com/WZpx8kQxuw — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 22, 2017

On Monday, Hill issued a statement apologizing for his actions:

Statement from Lavert Hill on flipping off Penn State fans: pic.twitter.com/8U4Oxfw65L — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) October 23, 2017

The 42 points allowed by Michigan were the most in Jim Harbaugh’s three seasons with the team. The Wolverines were dominated so badly that fans began chanting for another team at one point, so you can understand why Hill was frustrated. Still, he has to use better judgment than that going forward.