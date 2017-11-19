pixel 1
Sunday, November 19, 2017

No, Packers DL Mike Daniels did not pee in his pants during game

November 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

Mike Daniels pee pants

Sorry to spoil the fun, but no, Mike Daniels did not pee in his pants during Sunday’s Green Bay Packers-Baltimore Ravens game.

Social media blew up on Sunday after a photo emerged of Daniels with a lot of moisture showing through his pants in his crotch area.

But Daniels is taking offense to the photo and was adamant after the game that he did not pee in his pants.

That’s a pretty firm defense from Daniels. Although, is he the kind of guy who would admit to peeing in his pants during a game? It’s not as if he would have been breaking new ground.

