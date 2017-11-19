No, Packers DL Mike Daniels did not pee in his pants during game

Sorry to spoil the fun, but no, Mike Daniels did not pee in his pants during Sunday’s Green Bay Packers-Baltimore Ravens game.

Social media blew up on Sunday after a photo emerged of Daniels with a lot of moisture showing through his pants in his crotch area.

The Packers have quite literally peed this game down their collective legs today pic.twitter.com/PR8MyEOT8V — Josh Flickinger (@jflick1215) November 19, 2017

But Daniels is taking offense to the photo and was adamant after the game that he did not pee in his pants.

Daniels was very serious talking about #Packers loss but joked about this photo. “I saw that. I sweat a lot down there. Everybody was like, ‘Did you pee your pants?’ No, I did not pee my pants.” https://t.co/s6wJsDV3Vd — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) November 19, 2017

That’s a pretty firm defense from Daniels. Although, is he the kind of guy who would admit to peeing in his pants during a game? It’s not as if he would have been breaking new ground.