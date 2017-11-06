Mike Evans suspended one game for cheap shot on Lattimore

Mike Evans may have avoided an ejection during Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints game, but he did not avoid a suspension.

The league announced on Monday that the Bucs wide receiver has been suspended one game for his cheap shot on New Orleans CB Marshon Lattimore.

Lattimore and Jameis Winston were mixing it up when Evans came up out of nowhere and gave Lattimore a hard shove in the back.

MIKE EVANS FROM ABSOLUTELY NOWHERE pic.twitter.com/6XVEY0nCAq — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) November 5, 2017

Evans, who had just one catch in the game, acknowledged his actions were wrong.

Mike Evans contrite, says he shouldn't have gone after Lattimore the way he did, said it was kind of malicious. Hopes no suspension. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 5, 2017

This will mark Evans’ first missed game since last season.