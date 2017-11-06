pixel 1
header
Monday, November 6, 2017

Mike Evans suspended one game for cheap shot on Lattimore

November 6, 2017
by Larry Brown

Mike Evans Marshon Lattimore

Mike Evans may have avoided an ejection during Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints game, but he did not avoid a suspension.

The league announced on Monday that the Bucs wide receiver has been suspended one game for his cheap shot on New Orleans CB Marshon Lattimore.

Lattimore and Jameis Winston were mixing it up when Evans came up out of nowhere and gave Lattimore a hard shove in the back.

Evans, who had just one catch in the game, acknowledged his actions were wrong.

This will mark Evans’ first missed game since last season.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus