Mike Francesa goes on huge rant over Eli Manning benching

Veteran New York sports radio host Mike Francesa went on a rant for the ages on Tuesday over the Giants’ decision to bench Eli Manning.

The WFAN host went to bat for Manning, praising him for always taking the high road and not criticizing the organization, while ripping the front office and Ben McAdoo for the terrible move.

Francesa was critical of Giants GM Jerry Reese, saying that his “success is built on Eli Manning’s back.” He also ripped McAdoo and said this was a “desperate move by a desperate man.”

Major rant: Mike Francesa Destroys Ben McAdoo — Brian Monzo (@BMonzoWFAN) November 28, 2017

“You can’t run this clown out of town fast enough,” Francesa said of McAdoo.

Unfortunately for him, the Giants’ owners have said that won’t happen until the end of the season.