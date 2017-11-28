pixel 1
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Mike Francesa goes on huge rant over Eli Manning benching

November 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

Mike Francesa

Veteran New York sports radio host Mike Francesa went on a rant for the ages on Tuesday over the Giants’ decision to bench Eli Manning.

The WFAN host went to bat for Manning, praising him for always taking the high road and not criticizing the organization, while ripping the front office and Ben McAdoo for the terrible move.

Francesa was critical of Giants GM Jerry Reese, saying that his “success is built on Eli Manning’s back.” He also ripped McAdoo and said this was a “desperate move by a desperate man.”

“You can’t run this clown out of town fast enough,” Francesa said of McAdoo.

Unfortunately for him, the Giants’ owners have said that won’t happen until the end of the season.

