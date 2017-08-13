Mike Glennon downplays pressure of second preseason game

After an awful preseason opener, Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon is downplaying the necessity of a big performance to silence some of the questions about his status as the team’s starter.

Glennon posted a 0.0 quarterback rating in his preseason debut, but he downplayed any added pressure ahead of his second showing.

Reporter to #Bears QB Mike Glennon: How big of a game is Arizona? Glennon: "It's bigger than the first, but not as big as the third." — Zach Zaidman (@ZachZaidman) August 13, 2017

Glennon became an internet punching bag after his abysmal performance against the Denver Broncos. The Bears won’t abandon him after one bad preseason performance, but if he’s not significantly better next Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals, the cries for rookie Mitchell Trubisky will only get louder.