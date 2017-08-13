Ad Unit
Mike Glennon downplays pressure of second preseason game

August 13, 2017
by Grey Papke

After an awful preseason opener, Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon is downplaying the necessity of a big performance to silence some of the questions about his status as the team’s starter.

Glennon posted a 0.0 quarterback rating in his preseason debut, but he downplayed any added pressure ahead of his second showing.

Glennon became an internet punching bag after his abysmal performance against the Denver Broncos. The Bears won’t abandon him after one bad preseason performance, but if he’s not significantly better next Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals, the cries for rookie Mitchell Trubisky will only get louder.

