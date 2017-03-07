Mike Glennon reportedly wants to sign with Bears

With the Bears likely to move on from Jay Cutler, free agent quarterback Mike Glennon is eyeing Chicago as a preferred landing spot this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears will make a “major push” to sign Glennon right when teams are permitted to speak with free agents, and Glennon will be all ears.

When the tampering period begins, expect the #Bears to make a major push for FA QB Mike Glennon, and I'm told Chicago is his preferred spot — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2017

The Bears have been linked to Glennon for quite some time, and they are likely one of the teams that is prepared to pay him a seemingly absurd amount of money given Glennon’s track record.

While the free agent market for quarterbacks is incredibly thin, this could turn into a one-horse race. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the New York Jets — another QB-needy team — are not willing to sign Glennon to a big-money deal.