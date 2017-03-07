Ad Unit
Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Mike Glennon reportedly wants to sign with Bears

March 7, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Mike Glennon

With the Bears likely to move on from Jay Cutler, free agent quarterback Mike Glennon is eyeing Chicago as a preferred landing spot this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears will make a “major push” to sign Glennon right when teams are permitted to speak with free agents, and Glennon will be all ears.

The Bears have been linked to Glennon for quite some time, and they are likely one of the teams that is prepared to pay him a seemingly absurd amount of money given Glennon’s track record.

While the free agent market for quarterbacks is incredibly thin, this could turn into a one-horse race. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the New York Jets — another QB-needy team — are not willing to sign Glennon to a big-money deal.


