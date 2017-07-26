Bears GM: ‘Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback’

For now, at least, the Chicago Bears are going with their veteran as the starting quarterback.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace affirmed as training camp gets underway that veteran free agent Mike Glennon will get the nod ahead of No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky.

“Glennon’s here for a reason,” Pace said, via JJ Stankevitz of CSN Chicago. “We evaluated him over the years. We’re very confident in him. Glennon’s our starter and we’re confident with that.

“This thing is going to have to play out. But Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback and I don’t think now is the time to deal in hypotheticals going forward.”

The Bears have been steadfast in their statements that Glennon is the starter, and word is they want to let Trubisky watch and learn. Ultimately, as long as Trubisky is on the roster,