Mike Glennon throws pick six on second pass with Bears (Video)

The Mike Glennon era with the Bears did not get off to the best of starts in the team’s first preseason game.

Earlier this year, the Bears released Jay Cutler, opening the door for a new quarterback to take the reins in Chicago. That man became Mike Glennon when the Bears offered him a three-year deal with $18.5 million guaranteed.

On Thursday, Glennon and the Bears got their preseason underway against the Broncos and the first drive went anything but the way Chicago would have liked. After throwing an incomplete pass on his first attempt, Glennon saw his second pass intercepted by Chris Harris and taken the other way for a touchdown.

The bears punted on their second possession. The third possession did not go well either. On third down, Glennon saw the snap sail past him, resulting in a fumble.

Glennon finished the evening completing 2-of-8 passes for 20 yards before giving way to Mark Sanchez. Not surprisingly, the reaction to Glennon’s debut on social media was not kind. Below is a sampling.

Mike Glennon throws a pick 6 on his 2nd attempt pic.twitter.com/tIFSlDwlKc — Tab Bamford (@The1Tab) August 11, 2017

Hey how did Mike Glennon dooooOOOOOOOOOOOHHHHHHHH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/l5qvXynjJL — Seth Toupal (@sethtoups) August 11, 2017

Imagine being a fan of an NFL team that started Mike Glennon — Luke McClurg (@lukemcclurg45) August 11, 2017