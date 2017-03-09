Mike Glennon expected to get $14.5 million per year from Bears

Mike Glennon seemed destined to end up in Chicago from the moment the offseason began, and you’ll understand why when you see what the Bears are willing to pay the free agent quarterback.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Glennon is expected to sign a deal worth $14.5 million per year. Although that clearly indicates the Bears have confidence in the 27-year-old, they will still look to draft a quarterback.

When Mike Glennon’s deal is finalized with #Bears, it’s expected to be 3 years for an average of $14.5M, source says. Will still draft a QB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Glennon has appeared in just two regular season games since 2014. He was average at best when he started 18 games between his first two NFL seasons in 2013 and 2014. He compiled a passer rating of 83.6 during that span, throwing for 29 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Most believe Glennon is nothing more than a game manager, but the Bears obviously believe he can be a viable NFL starter. At the very least, Glennon’s contract with Chicago could end up affecting how one of the best quarterbacks in the league views his own deal.