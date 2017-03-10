Ad Unit
Friday, March 10, 2017

Report: Mike Mayock a candidate for Washington GM job

March 10, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Washington Redskins are going off the beaten path when looking at potential general manager candidates.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock is a candidate to take over the position.

This would certainly be something. Mayock is well-known among fans for his analysis and presence on television. He did have a brief NFL playing career, but he has no experience whatsoever in a front office or executive role. Of course, given the supposed jealousy that led to Scot McCloughan’s firing, that may be exactly what Bruce Allen wants.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus