Report: Mike Mayock a candidate for Washington GM job

The Washington Redskins are going off the beaten path when looking at potential general manager candidates.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock is a candidate to take over the position.

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock has emerged as a candidate to become Washington’s general manager, sources tell @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2017

This would certainly be something. Mayock is well-known among fans for his analysis and presence on television. He did have a brief NFL playing career, but he has no experience whatsoever in a front office or executive role. Of course, given the supposed jealousy that led to Scot McCloughan’s firing, that may be exactly what Bruce Allen wants.