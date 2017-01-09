Ad Unit
Monday, January 9, 2017

Mike McCarthy admits he botched fourth down call

January 9, 2017
by Grey Papke

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy may have gotten away with it, but he knows he dodged a bullet with one of his playcalls on Sunday.

McCarthy elected to go for it up eight from his own 42 yard line midway through the third quarter in the wild-card game against the Giants. The Packers fell short, the Giants immediately scored a touchdown to cut the lead to one, and it was enough to get McCarthy to admit after the game that he made a mistake.

“Oh, I was pissed off,” McCarthy said, via Michael Silver of NFL Media. “Totally. That’s just the way I’m wired. I feel responsible when things don’t go well. I mean, my job’s to orchestrate and keep our guys in healthy plays and create flow and rhythm for Aaron. That’s the way I believe play-calling should operate. But there was too much risk there. I screwed it up.”

McCarthy’s players had his back and ended up romping to a 38-13 win, scoring 24 unanswered points after that New York touchdown. It’s easy to have a lot of faith in your team to bail you out when things like this happen on occasion.


