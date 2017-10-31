Mike McCarthy provides update on Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers fans are crossing their fingers that Aaron Rodgers might be healthy in time for the playoffs if the team remains in the hunt, and head coach Mike McCarthy is making it a point to not rule anything out.

On Tuesday, McCarthy told reporters that Rodgers was back in Green Bay and “looks good.”

“He’s been in the meetings today and he’s also going through his rehab process,” McCarthy said, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “He looks good.”

There’s still a chance that Rodgers could return, but the Packers ruled him out for at least eight weeks by placing him on injured reserve after he broke his collarbone. The earliest Rodgers would be eligible to play again is in Week 15, and there’s no telling if Brett Hundley will be able to keep Green Bay in the playoff race until that time.

Reports about whether or not Rodgers will be able to play again this year have been all over the place, and the truth is probably that doctors don’t even know how long it will take for him to heal. He was able to come back down the stretch when he broke his collarbone several seasons ago, but it sounds like the latest injury could be more serious.