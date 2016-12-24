Report: Mike McCoy ‘almost certain’ to be fired by Chargers

The San Diego Chargers and coach Mike McCoy will reportedly soon be parting ways.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, McCoy is “almost certain” to be fired at the end of the season, with the team likely on the move to Los Angeles without him.

Provided the Chargers do move to Los Angeles, they may be willing to make a bigger name hire than they have in the past to compete with the Rams and make something of a splash in the bigger market.

After a pair of 9-7 seasons and a playoff berth, McCoy has overseen two poor seasons, including a 4-12 campaign in 2015. It comes out to a 27-35 record over four seasons, and given his general manager’s comments earlier in the season, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.