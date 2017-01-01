Mike Mitchell shrieks in protest of referees’ facemask call

Excuse me my dear sirs, but Mike Mitchell requests the review of your facemask call.

Mitchell, a safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers, flipped out after he was called for facemasking in overtime against the Cleveland Browns. However, CBS’ TV crew caught the audio of Mitchell, and it showed him shrieking over the call and politely requesting a review:

Mike Mitchell doesn't agree with the penalty call, looool pic.twitter.com/kZcpvABGcF — ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) January 1, 2017

A replay did confirm Mitchell’s account of the play, which was that he was hit in the facemask by Browns receiver Corey Coleman:

It’s hard to blame Mitchell for flipping out about the call … and he should be praised for maintaining his composure while talking with the refs.