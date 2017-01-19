Mike Mularkey: Marcus Mariota ‘should be ready’ for 2017 season

Tennessee Titans fans may be spared from the Matt Cassel Experience to begin the 2017 campaign.

In an appearance on 102.5 The Game, Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said quarterback Marcus Mariota is making encouraging progress in his recovery from a fractured fibula and should be ready for the start of next season.

“I spoke with Marcus this afternoon,” Mularkey said, per Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk. “He actually had an appointment, and they did a good thorough checkup on him. He’s on track. He’s doing great. He should be back when we get this thing rolling.

“I can’t tell you exact times of when he’s going to practice, but he should be ready for the season, which is what we want him for,” Mularkey continued. “But he’s doing good. He’s going to be a very good patient, if I have anything to do with it.”

Mariota suffered the break on this sack in a Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was given a four-to-five month recovery timetable after undergoing surgery at the end of December, which would put his return some time around the start of organized team activities and minicamp.

The Titans still have reason to be cautious with their franchise QB, especially given the dual-threat nature of his game. But Mariota already appears to be making positive progress just weeks after his surgery, which should give them a lot of confidence heading into the 2017 season.