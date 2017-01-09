Mike Pettine interviews for Redskins defensive coordinator job

After a trainwreck of a two-year stint as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Mike Pettine may be getting an opportunity to sing his redemption song.

The Redskins announced on Twitter Monday that they have interviewed Pettine for their open defensive coordinator job.

Pettine, 50, is well qualified for the position, having overseen a number of strong defensive units as DC for the New York Jets from 2009 to 2012 and the Buffalo Bills in 2013. He was hired as head coach of the Browns in 2014 but went just 10-22 in two seasons and saw his tenure marred by the Johnny Manziel saga before being fired at the end of 2015.

The Redskins finished 28th in the NFL in total yards allowed this past season (per ESPN) and fired DC Joe Barry and a number of other defensive assistants earlier this month. Pettine is a well-respected defensive mind known for his versatile schemes, so he’s as attractive of a candidate for the position as any.