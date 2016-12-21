Mike Shanahan: I’m not looking for a head coaching job

Mike Shanahan’s name still comes up when NFL teams have head coaching vacancies, but the two-time Super Bowl winner says he is not looking for another head coaching job.

Shanahan joined “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on FOX Sports Radio Wednesday and was asked about whether he would be receptive to coaching the Rams, for instance. He tried to pump up his son, Kyle, who is currently the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator, for the job instead.

“First of all, when you take a look at people, you gotta take a look at exactly what you do want. I think it would be a lot smarter to take Kyle than it would me,” Mike told Cowherd.

The elder Shanahan then said he would be interested in helping a franchise from more of an executive type role.

“I think I would give an organization maybe a lot more input from top to bottom. It’s the little things that are the difference in the structure of the organization. Very similar to when I was the offensive coordinator for the 49ers. It’s such a learning experience. I’m not looking for a head coaching job to be honest with you. I think maybe I could help an organization some way, what it takes to win Super Bowls. I think, really, this game is for younger guys. Guys that are really fired up to run a team, put a good team together, but that head coach has to have a good supporting cast to win a Super Bowl.”

Mike was also asked about Kirk Cousins, his former quarterback in Washington. Mike said that Cousins is a franchise QB who could win a Super Bowl.

“There is no question he’s a franchise guy. You give him a good system, and Kirk Cousins will win you a Super Bowl. There’s no question. He’s got all the intangibles that you look for. In fact, one of the reasons why I’m not at Washington, we had a conversation relative to Robert (RG3) or Kirk. What Kirk did away from the football field – I’d never been around a person that studied that hard, worked that hard. And he’s got a great feel. He’s very similar to Drew Brees to me, when he was at San Diego. Then all of a sudden he went to Miami. He went to New Orleans. Can Drew Brees play? And all of a sudden, the rest is history. I think Kirk Cousins is that type of guy.”

Shanny’s support of Cousins is not surprising. Prior to last season, he declared Cousins a top-10 QB. And guess what? Cousins finished the season as a top-10 quarterback.