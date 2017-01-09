Report: Mike Smith the favorite for Jaguars job

The new coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars might just turn out to be a familiar old name.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, former Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith is the leading candidate for the Jaguars position.

That’s due in large part to the presence of general manager Dave Caldwell. Caldwell was the director of college scouting and later player personnel in Falcons in five of Smith’s seven years at the helm, and in all five of the seasons they worked together, Smith posted a winning record.

It would be interesting to see the Jaguars go with a defensive guy when young quarterback Blake Bortles seems to be a big part of the franchise’s future. However, the Jaguars are going for experience, and Smith fits that bill, with seven seasons as a head coach and a winning record of 66-46 over his career.