Ad Unit
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger has contemplated retirement before

January 25, 2017
by Grey Papke

Ben Roethlisberger

Apparently, this is not the first time Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has contemplated walking away from the NFL.

According to coach Mike Tomlin, Roethlisberger has refused to rule out retirement at the end of other seasons, and his current musings are not without precedent.

The difference here is that this is the first time Roethlisberger has made his musings public. Odds are still high that he elects to return, but if Roethlisberger plays this game frequently and he’s starting to now play it publicly, it’s not unreasonable to think that it’s only a matter of time before he actually pulls the trigger.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus