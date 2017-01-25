Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger has contemplated retirement before

Apparently, this is not the first time Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has contemplated walking away from the NFL.

According to coach Mike Tomlin, Roethlisberger has refused to rule out retirement at the end of other seasons, and his current musings are not without precedent.

This is not the first time MIke Tomlin said he's heard Ben indicate he might not come back for the following season. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 24, 2017

Mike Tomlin said Ben has told him in the past that he might not return for a following season. So this is not a first — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 24, 2017

The difference here is that this is the first time Roethlisberger has made his musings public. Odds are still high that he elects to return, but if Roethlisberger plays this game frequently and he’s starting to now play it publicly, it’s not unreasonable to think that it’s only a matter of time before he actually pulls the trigger.