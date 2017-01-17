Mike Tomlin blasts Antonio Brown for ‘foolish’ decision to post locker room video

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy with Antonio Brown’s decision to broadcast private locker room content on social media, and Tomlin says the star receiver will be disciplined for his actions.

On Tuesday, Tomlin told reporters that the language used in the video by himself and others was “regrettable” and apologized for setting a bad example. After holding himself accountable, he unloaded on Brown.

Tomlin: Antonio Brown . . . "it was foolish of him to do that, selfish and inconsiderate. It was violation of our policy, league poilicy" — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 17, 2017

Tomlin: Will punish Antonio Brown, internally, and may be consequences from NFL in that regard. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 17, 2017

Tomlin: He has to grow from this. He works extremely hard, he's extremely talented and those things get minimized with incidents like this — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 17, 2017

Tomlin even hinted that decisions like the one Brown made after Sunday night’s win often result in teams choosing to part ways with a player.

Tomlin: He's a great player, respected largely in the locker room but incidents such as this don't help him in that regard — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 17, 2017

Tomlin: That's often why you see great players move from team to team. Don't want that to happen to Antonio Brown. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 17, 2017

While it’s highly unlikely that the Steelers will refrain from signing Brown to a long-term contract extension because of the video, those of us who thought Tomlin would downplay incident were wrong. Brown deleted the video from his Facebook page on Monday morning, but you can watch it here.

Even if Bill Belichick wants to crack hilarious jokes about Tomlin calling the New England Patriots a bunch of “a–holes,” Tomlin clearly feels Brown’s lapse in judgment was no laughing matter.