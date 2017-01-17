Ad Unit
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Mike Tomlin blasts Antonio Brown for ‘foolish’ decision to post locker room video

January 17, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Mike Tomlin headset

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy with Antonio Brown’s decision to broadcast private locker room content on social media, and Tomlin says the star receiver will be disciplined for his actions.

On Tuesday, Tomlin told reporters that the language used in the video by himself and others was “regrettable” and apologized for setting a bad example. After holding himself accountable, he unloaded on Brown.

Tomlin even hinted that decisions like the one Brown made after Sunday night’s win often result in teams choosing to part ways with a player.

While it’s highly unlikely that the Steelers will refrain from signing Brown to a long-term contract extension because of the video, those of us who thought Tomlin would downplay incident were wrong. Brown deleted the video from his Facebook page on Monday morning, but you can watch it here.

Even if Bill Belichick wants to crack hilarious jokes about Tomlin calling the New England Patriots a bunch of “a–holes,” Tomlin clearly feels Brown’s lapse in judgment was no laughing matter.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus