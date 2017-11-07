Mike Tomlin praises Martavis Bryant’s handling of suspension

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant said on Monday that he expects to play in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, and head coach Mike Tomlin appears to share those expectations.

While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Tomlin praised Bryant for handling his suspension with professionalism and indicated the receiver will see some opportunities on Sunday.

“He did a nice job of dealing with the suspension and working hard to get better at his craft,” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “That being said, we’re moving forward. As in all cases, even with the injured guys, we’ll let preparation and what happens in that preparation be our guide. But I’m comfortable with the trajectory of where he is coming off the missed action.”

Bryant was previously suspended for posts on social media in which he complained about his role and took aim at some of his teammates, including JuJu Smith-Schuster.

As it stands, Bryant has fallen behind both the aforementioned Smith-Schuster, who had a big game against the Detroit Lions in Bryant’s absence, and Antonio Brown on the team’s depth chart. And in order to regain some traction and have his role increased, Bryant will need to put his head down and return to his 2015 form.