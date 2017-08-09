Mike Tomlin still unsure when Le’Veon Bell will report to Steelers camp

Running back Le’Veon Bell remains absent from Pittsburgh Steelers camp, and coach Mike Tomlin isn’t sure when they’ll have him back.

Bell, currently skipping camp after the two sides failed to agree on a long-term deal, has given Tomlin and the organization no indication as to when he’ll be in camp, though the two sides have spoken.

Indications are that Bell certainly intends to be back in time for the regular season, if not sooner. He’s not officially under contract with the Steelers as he has not signed his franchise tender, so there really isn’t a lot they can do to him at this point other than wait it out.