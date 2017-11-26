pixel 1
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Mike Williams reportedly dealing with bone bruise, not season-ending injury

November 26, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Mike Williams Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Mike Williams is not expected to play against the Cleveland Browns next weekend, but he still has a chance to help the team down the stretch.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williams has a bone bruise in his knee but is not dealing with any ligament damage. The Chargers consider him week-to-week.

Williams missed time at the start of the season because of a back injury, and he has been battling knee issues that resulted in him being carted off the field during a 28-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. With the Chargers having won their last two games to improve to 5-6 on the season, the playoffs are still within reach. If Williams can get healthy over the next few weeks, he could be a valuable weapon for Philip Rivers.

