Mike Williams reportedly dealing with bone bruise, not season-ending injury

Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Mike Williams is not expected to play against the Cleveland Browns next weekend, but he still has a chance to help the team down the stretch.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williams has a bone bruise in his knee but is not dealing with any ligament damage. The Chargers consider him week-to-week.

#Chargers WR Mike Williams’ knee injury from Thursday is being described as a bone bruise, source said. He’s out this week, then is week-to-week going forward. No ACL damage, not season-ending. With LA's sudden viability, this is important down the stretch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2017

Williams missed time at the start of the season because of a back injury, and he has been battling knee issues that resulted in him being carted off the field during a 28-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. With the Chargers having won their last two games to improve to 5-6 on the season, the playoffs are still within reach. If Williams can get healthy over the next few weeks, he could be a valuable weapon for Philip Rivers.