Mike Williams to miss training camp with back injury

San Diego Chargers first-round pick Mike Williams has downplayed his back injury in recent weeks, but it is apparently bothering him enough that he will not be able to take part in training camp.

On Sunday, the Chargers announced that Williams will be held out of training camp as he continues to recover from the disc injury he suffered in his first practice with the team.

Chargers announce 1st-round pick Mike Williams is expected to miss training camp with back injury. pic.twitter.com/0BB5J46NGC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2017

San Diego selected Williams, a former star wide receiver at Clemson, with the No. 7 overall pick in the draft. A previous report from Schefter indicated that Williams could need season-ending back surgery, but Williams denied it.

If Williams can get healthy in time for preseason play, he will be competing with Dontrelle Inman, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin, and Keenan Allen on the Chargers’ wide receiver depth chart.