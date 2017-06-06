Ad Unit
Mike Williams reportedly out for rest of OTAs with disc injury

June 6, 2017
by Larry Brown

Mike Williams WR

The Los Angeles Chargers have decided to play it safely with first-round pick Mike Williams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Chargers will keep Mike Williams out for the remainder of their offseason program because of his disc injury.

The No. 7 overall pick out of Clemson suffered the back injury in his first practice with the team. The Chargers termed the condition a “mild disc herniation” in Williams’ lower back.

A stud in college, Williams will be competing with Dontrelle Inman, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin, and Keenan Allen on the Chargers’ wide receiver depth chart.


