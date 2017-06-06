Mike Williams reportedly out for rest of OTAs with disc injury

The Los Angeles Chargers have decided to play it safely with first-round pick Mike Williams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Chargers will keep Mike Williams out for the remainder of their offseason program because of his disc injury.

Chargers first-round pick, WR Mike Williams, is expected to miss remainder of offseason program with a disc injury in his back, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2017

The No. 7 overall pick out of Clemson suffered the back injury in his first practice with the team. The Chargers termed the condition a “mild disc herniation” in Williams’ lower back.

Mike Williams is dealing with a mild disc herniation in his lower back, and will be held out the last two weeks of the offseason program. — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) June 6, 2017

A stud in college, Williams will be competing with Dontrelle Inman, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin, and Keenan Allen on the Chargers’ wide receiver depth chart.