Mike Zimmer: Teddy Bridgewater still has ‘long ways to go’

There has been some positive news surrounding Teddy Bridgewater recently, but Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says the quarterback still has a long way to go in his recovery.

The Vikings recently released a video of Bridgwater dropping back and throwing some passes as he recovers from a devastating knee injury he suffered last August. Zimmer acknowledged that Bridgewater is making positive strides, but it sounds like the former Louisville star is nowhere near 100 percent.

“I saw that tape, too,” Zimmer said, via Ben Goessling of ESPN.com. “He’s throwing the ball well. He’s got good velocity, accurate. He’s working his rear end off. It just makes you proud for him. He’s still got a long ways to go. But he’s progressing as well as anybody could expect, I would think.”

While Bridgewater has not had any known setbacks, it seems unlikely that he will be ready for the start of the regular season. The Vikings declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract because of the questions about his health, and there has been some concern over whether that could create drama going forward.

Bridgewater could end up beginning the season on the PUP list, which would rule him out of at least the first six games.