Mike Zimmer still unsure when Teddy Bridgewater will be able to return

As far as we know, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater continues to rehab after suffering a serious knee injury.

Though Bridgewater suffered the injury back in August, though, coach Mike Zimmer remains unsure when he’ll have his quarterback available again.

“We don’t know when Teddy will be back,” Zimmer told ESPN’s Hannah Storm on Sunday, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

That’s not exactly an encouraging answer. Obviously it will be several months before it really starts to matter, though, so there’s no reason to panic.

That said, some of the reports in the wake of the knee injury were quite foreboding. The less we know, the more susceptible we are in wondering and fearing the worst for the 24-year-old quarterback.