Mike Zimmer vague when asked about Vikings’ quarterback plans

The Minnesota Vikings have an unclear situation at quarterback, and coach Mike Zimmer isn’t shedding any light on it just yet.

Even after Case Keenum threw for four touchdowns against the Washington Redskins, Zimmer characterized the quarterback situation as “day-to-day” with Teddy Bridgewater looming.

“I’ve got a plan, and we’ll just see how it goes,” Zimmer said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “Sometimes plans change. We’ll see how it goes, and we’ll sit down this week, and we’ll visit about it and go from there.”

Keenum also threw two interceptions, which did not help his cause. Couple that with the fact that Bridgewater is apparently looking very good in practice and you have a recipe for a potential quarterback change — even though Keenum has the Vikings in first place.