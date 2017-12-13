Missed kicks in snowy Buffalo may cost Adam Vinatieri $500K

Adam Vinatieri is arguably the best kicker in NFL history, but even he couldn’t overcome the treacherous conditions in Buffalo on Sunday. As a result, the 44-year-old may have cost himself a shot at $500,000.

As Mike Wells of ESPN.com notes, Vinatieri has a clause in his contract this season that would pay him a $500,000 bonus if he converts at least 90 percent of his field goal attempts. Prior to Sunday’s game against the Bills, Vinatieri had made 22 of his 23 kick attempts this year, or 95.6 percent. After he missed both of his attempts in Buffalo, he has now converted 88 percent.

“The footing for sure [was the toughest],” Vinatieri said after Indy’s 13-7 loss in overtime. “Trying to run through snow and get good plant — that’s crazy. If it was just snow and no wind, it’s one thing. But you get both of them. It was a tough game.”

If Vinatieri converts his next five field goals, he could get back above the 90 percent mark. With two of the Colts’ final three games being at home, that certainly isn’t out of the question.

Despite missing on field goal attempts of 43 and 33 yards, Vinatieri did somehow miraculously convert a 43-yard extra point to send the game to OT. Though, he received from assistance from his team that he shouldn’t have on that particular kick.