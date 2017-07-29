Ad Unit
Saturday, July 29, 2017

Mitch Trubisky struggles with QB-center exchange at camp

July 29, 2017
by Larry Brown

Mitchell Trubisky

Mitch Trubisky has a long ways to go before he’ll be ready for NFL games, it seems.

Trubisky, whom the Chicago Bears traded two third-round picks and a fourth to move up in the draft and select at No. 2 overall, struggled with his QB-center exchanges at camp on Saturday. Bears reporters said that three of his six snaps in team drills hit the ground.

A fan even shared video:

Once Trubisky got the exchanges down, he apparently looked good.

This is just another reminder of the progress Trubisky needs to make. Even though he had an excellent statistical season at North Carolina last year, he took most of his snaps from shotgun. Going under center will clearly be a big adjustment for him. That’s why it’s good the Bears have Mike Glennon set to start.


