Mitchell Trubisky leads Bears to win despite completing just four passes

Mitchell Trubisky on Sunday won his second consecutive game as the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears, but you would never know it by looking at his stat line.

Trubisky completed just four passes — that’s right, four — in Chicago’s 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. The rookie completed 4-of-7 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. The Bears managed to win in rather convincing fashion despite their offense not finding the end zone.

Chicago can thank Cam Newton, who played a terrible game and threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Bears safety Eddie Jackson scored the game’s only two touchdowns with a fumble recovery in the first quarter and interception in the second.

But back to Trubisky. The former North Carolina star has obviously done enough to win, but that isn’t saying much. Last week, he completed just 8-of-16 passes for 113 yards, one touchdown and no picks in a 27-24 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

All rookie quarterbacks experience growing pains, so the Bears are fortunate to have won their last two games even while Trubisky deals with his. But with an upcoming schedule that includes the Saints, Packers, Lions and Eagles, the formula Chicago has been using the past two weeks may not hold up much longer. Trubisky is going to have to make some plays.