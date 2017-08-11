Mitchell Trubisky has funny quote about his scrambling

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had an impressive preseason debut on Thursday night, and part of it was down to his ability to escape pressure.

Trubisky completed his first ten passes and made quite an impression with his performance. He also showed that he has a sense of humor, too, as evidenced by this quote he gave about his scrambling abilities.

Trubisky on extending plays, creating — he smiled: "Who wants to get tackled? Who wants to get sacked? Not me." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 11, 2017

Not a bad rationale at all. And after watching Trubisky’s performance, coupled with Mike Glennon’s less-than-stellar debut, you have to wonder if the rookie may not be closer to seizing the starting job than previously thought.