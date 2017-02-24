Mohamed Sanu: Lenghty Lady Gaga halftime show affected us in Super Bowl

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu believes his Atlanta Falcons were “definitely” affected by the lengthy Lady Gaga halftime show at the Super Bowl.

Sanu appeared on NFL Media’s “Good Morning Football” program Friday and talked about the Super Bowl collapse. He says the team will not be defined by blowing the game, and he refused to place any blame for the loss on Kyle Shanahan.

But one thing Sanu did concede is that Lady Gaga’s halftime show, which lasted much longer than a typical halftime of an NFL game, affected the team.

“It definitely (affected us) because usually halftime is only, like, 15 minutes. So when you’re not on the field for an hour, it’s like going to work out, having a great workout, sitting on the couch for an hour and then trying to work out again,” said Sanu.

Even though they were negatively affected by it, it’s not as if they started the second half poorly. They were shut down in their first offensive possession, but then they forced a 3-and-out and then scored on a touchdown drive in their second possession.

Still, the Falcons went downhill after going up 28-3. And just like many expected, something about being new to the Super Bowl may have contributed to their collapse, because the far more experienced Patriots came back and won in overtime.