Mothers of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook ‘sisters for life’

The mothers of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook posed for a pretty perfect photo during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Much of the talk leading up to this year’s festivities in New Orleans has been about the reuniting of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook on the Western Conference squad. Westbrook says he is “fine” after the departure of his former teammate. You can read his comments here. Durant says the media has fabricated what he calls a feud between him and Westbrook.

With their sons dominating recent headlines, Wanda Durant shared a photo she took with Shannon Horton on her Instagram account on Saturday. Among the hashtags she included is #SistersForLife

#SistersForLife #shannonwestbrook #kevindurant #russwest44 #NBA #allstarweekend A post shared by Wanda Durant (@therealmamadurant) on Feb 18, 2017 at 8:49am PST

While we will have to wait until Sunday to see how the dynamic between Durant and Westbrook plays out on the court, we already know their mothers are still getting along just fine.