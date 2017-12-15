Muhammad Wilkerson not traveling with Jets due to ‘coach’s decision’

The end may be near for Muhammad Wilkerson with the New York Jets.

On Friday, Jets head coach Todd Bowles announced that Wilkerson will not travel with the team to New Orleans this weekend. The star defensive end is not dealing with an injury, however.

Wilkerson is NOT making the trip. Todd Bowles says it's a "coach's decision." #Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) December 15, 2017

Bowles answer to almost every follow-up inquiry: “I’ll just worry about the guys I’m coaching.” https://t.co/IbMfldQc73 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 15, 2017

It likely isn’t a coincidence that a recent report claimed Wilkerson has shown up late to or missed multiple meetings this season. Linebacker Darron Lee, a 2016 first-round pick, was a healthy scratch from New York’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month, and it was later revealed that he showed up late to a practice.

Wilkerson and former Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson supposedly missed numerous team meetings last year, and Richardson was traded to the Seattle Seahawks before the start of the season. Wilkerson signed a five-year, $86 million extension with the Jets when he was coming off a 12-sack season in 2015. Since then, he has looked like a shell of himself and had some unflattering things written about him by the local media. With Wilkerson’s $16.75 million salary for 2018 not becoming fully guaranteed until the third day of the official league year in March, you have to wonder if the Jets are thinking about moving on.