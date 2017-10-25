Myles Garrett placed in concussion protocol

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is getting close to being fully recovered from the ankle injury that forced him to miss multiple games this season, but he is now dealing with another ailment.

The Browns announced on Tuesday that Garrett has been placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he showed up to the team’s facility reporting concussion-like symptoms.

Garrett has not been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in London, but he will need to get clearance in the next two days. Players who remain in the concussion protocol through Thursday almost never play on Sunday.

In the three games he has played this season, Garrett has four sacks and 11 combined tackles.