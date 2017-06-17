Myles Garrett diagnosed with lateral foot sprain

Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with a foot sprain, but the good news is he should be ready for camp.

The Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick re-injured his left foot during practice at minicamp on Wednesday. He underwent testing and was wearing a walking boot, and now he has been diagnosed with the sprain.

The Browns shared information about Garrett’s injury via their Twitter account:

Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with a lateral foot sprain. He is expected to be ready for training camp. pic.twitter.com/CztLnHldkm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 17, 2017

The Browns begin training camp next month. Having their top pick healthy and ready to go when camp begins will be important for the team hoping to improve upon their 1-15 showing from a year ago.