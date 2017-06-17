Ad Unit
Myles Garrett diagnosed with lateral foot sprain

June 17, 2017
by Larry Brown

Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with a foot sprain, but the good news is he should be ready for camp.

The Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick re-injured his left foot during practice at minicamp on Wednesday. He underwent testing and was wearing a walking boot, and now he has been diagnosed with the sprain.

The Browns shared information about Garrett’s injury via their Twitter account:

The Browns begin training camp next month. Having their top pick healthy and ready to go when camp begins will be important for the team hoping to improve upon their 1-15 showing from a year ago.


