Myles Garrett says he would have no problem playing in Cleveland

Potential No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett denied that he’s trying to find a way to avoid going to the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett raised some eyebrows on Friday when he told ESPN.com that he wanted his hometown Dallas Cowboys to trade Tony Romo for the first pick in order to draft him. He also stated his preference to play in a warm climate. Although the video was clearly light-hearted, some took these admissions as shots at the Browns, who do hold the first pick, and viewed them as evidence that Garrett would prefer not to play for Cleveland.

Garrett made clear to KRIV’s Mark Berman, however, that he would have no problem playing for the Browns.

“People might say they’re this, they’re that, or I made a comment about cold weather and they kind of pointed toward Cleveland,” Garrett said, via Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk. “That doesn’t matter to me. I’ll play wherever they put me. And that’s the mindset. You go in with a mindset that you’re going to turn things around, you can make that contagious, and people start to believe in it, you can turn into a winning program wherever you go.”

Whatever the case, Garrett won’t be at the draft. To be blunt, he also won’t be playing for the Dallas Cowboys.