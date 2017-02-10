Ad Unit
Myles Garrett not planning to attend NFL Draft

by Grey Papke

Myles Garrett may end up being the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, but he won’t be on hand in Philadelphia to enjoy the moment.

Garrett told Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle that he plans to watch the draft from his home in Arlington, Texas, despite the fact that many mock drafts project the defensive end as the first overall pick.

It’ll likely make for some weird visuals, but that’s it. The Cleveland Browns reportedly adore him, and they hold the No. 1 pick. Garrett will go early whether he’s at the draft or not.


