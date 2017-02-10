Myles Garrett not planning to attend NFL Draft

Myles Garrett may end up being the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, but he won’t be on hand in Philadelphia to enjoy the moment.

Garrett told Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle that he plans to watch the draft from his home in Arlington, Texas, despite the fact that many mock drafts project the defensive end as the first overall pick.

Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett, projected as No. 1 overall selection, tells @HoustonChron he plans to watch the draft at home in Arlington. — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) February 10, 2017

Garrett said nothing will change his mind on this, he wants to watch NFL draft with his parents and family in his home. https://t.co/yYsFgU3Gyl — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) February 10, 2017

It’ll likely make for some weird visuals, but that’s it. The Cleveland Browns reportedly adore him, and they hold the No. 1 pick. Garrett will go early whether he’s at the draft or not.