Myles Garrett runs 4.64 40-yard dash (Video)

Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is a freak of nature, and that is likely going to lead to him being the top overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Garrett has been turning heads at the Scouting Combine this week, but his most impressive feat may have come on Sunday morning when he ran the 40-yard dash in an unofficial time of 4.64 seconds. Considering his size, that is an outstanding time. Check it out:

Garrett weighed in at 272 pounds. He also put up 33 reps on the 225-pound bench press. Men who are capable of that shouldn’t be able to run that fast, and Gil Brandt of NFL.com clocked Garrett at an even faster time.

Myles Garrett in the 40. Everyone playing for second place. Scout behind me: " We can all go home now." #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/A9Syyyp3CA — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 5, 2017

Here’s a good reference of just how athletic Garrett is:

Myles Garrett: 4.64, 1.63 (at 272 pounds)

DeMarcus Ware: 4.65, 1.70 (at 251 pounds)#Browns — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 5, 2017

While Garrett’s time wasn’t exactly the fastest in Combine history (we already saw that feat accomplished this weekend), he has done nothing to hurt his stock in Indianapolis. There’s a good chance Garrett was going to be the No. 1 pick before he showed out, but now it seems like a virtual guarantee.