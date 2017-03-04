Ad Unit
Saturday, March 4, 2017

Myles Garrett wants to sack Tom Brady

March 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Myles Garrett

Potential No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett already has an idea in mind of whom he’d most like to sack once he’s in the NFL.

Garrett spoke with the media from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday and was asked who he had his eyes on as a desired sack target. He revealed that he wants to sack Tom Brady because he’s a Peyton Manning fan.

Garrett certainly is not lacking for confidence with comments like that. He also called himself the best player in the draft.

A pass rusher out of Texas A&M, Garrett had 8.5 sacks last season as a junior, including 4.5 in one game. He is likely to go in the top five picks and is reportedly a consideration for the Browns at No. 1 overall. Then he’d be able to face Brady as an AFC foe.


