Myles Garrett wants to sack Tom Brady

Potential No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett already has an idea in mind of whom he’d most like to sack once he’s in the NFL.

Garrett spoke with the media from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday and was asked who he had his eyes on as a desired sack target. He revealed that he wants to sack Tom Brady because he’s a Peyton Manning fan.

Reporter: which QB do you want to sack the most? Myles Garrett: Tom Brady Reporter: Why? Garrett: I'm a Peyton Manning fan — CollegeFootball 24/7 (@NFL_CFB) March 4, 2017

Garrett certainly is not lacking for confidence with comments like that. He also called himself the best player in the draft.

A pass rusher out of Texas A&M, Garrett had 8.5 sacks last season as a junior, including 4.5 in one game. He is likely to go in the top five picks and is reportedly a consideration for the Browns at No. 1 overall. Then he’d be able to face Brady as an AFC foe.