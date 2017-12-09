Nathan Peterman expected to start at QB for Bills

Nathan Peterman will have a shot at redemption.

The rookie is expected to get his second start of the season when the Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Buffalo is expected to start rookie QB Nathan Peterman vs Colts with QB Tyrod Taylor questionable with a knee injury, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2017

Peterman also got a start in November when Sean McDermott controversially benched Tyrod Taylor for the rookie. Peterman threw five interceptions and was replaced before the second half. Taylor went back to being the starter the following week.

Taylor hurt his knee against the Patriots last weekend and is questionable, which means Peterman is getting the start again. Peterman almost certainly will fare better, simply because it would be tough to do any worse than he did in his first career start.