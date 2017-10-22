pixel 1
Monday, October 23, 2017

NBC changes camera angle for Patriots-Falcons game due to fog

October 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Patriots fog

NBC changed camera angles for their telecast of Sunday night’s New England Patriots-Atlanta Falcons game due to the fog.

Those watching the Super Bowl rematch on TV noticed that the picture in the game was difficult to see because of the fog. Around the third quarter, NBC announcer Al Michaels said that the they were switching to field-level camera angles so that viewers could get a better picture of the game.

“The fog is so thick we can’t use our upstairs cameras. You’re all better off seeing it from down low,” Michaels said.

Here’s how bad it was to start the third quarter:

And here’s how tough it was to see from the top of the stadium:

That made it tough for media members to see the field.

