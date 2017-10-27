Ndamukong Suh has bogus explanation for grabbing Ryan Mallett by throat

Ndamukong Suh committed yet another dirty play in Thursday night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and his explanation for the latest act that will likely result in a fine — and possibly more — is as weak as it gets.

Following the game, Suh told reporters that he was just trying to defend himself when he grabbed Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett by the throat.

“Simple as this: He came at me and tried to attack me, and I’m protecting myself,” Suh said, per Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I’m never going to regret protecting myself.”

Mallett got upset that Suh gave him a shove after the play was whistled dead for offsides, so he got in the defensive tackle’s face. Apparently Suh felt he was in such grave danger that the only way he could protect himself was by trying to choke Mallett. Here is the video:

A boy named Suh. How do you do? pic.twitter.com/39pCq6KMi6 — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) October 27, 2017

Because Suh has such a long history of committing dirty plays, his explanation isn’t going to hold any weight. Mallett was only in the game because Joe Flacco exited after taking a brutal hit from one of Suh’s teammates, so things got as ugly as possible for the Dolphins in their 40-0 loss. It also appeared that Miami’s William Hayes poked a Baltimore player in the eye.

Naturally, Suh downplayed the various cheap shots.

“I think guys just want to go out there and play and compete at the end of the day,” he said. “For me I’m going to continue playing and going as hard as I can, trying to make plays whatever the score is. I’m going to be out there and be physical, go out there and try to make plays, TFLs (tackles for losses), whatever it is.

“I’m not going to lay down. I’ve never been that guy, never will be that guy.”

Suh can have fun explaining all of that to the league office.