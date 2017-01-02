Ndamukong Suh fires back at LeGarrette Blount: ‘Guys are just children sometimes’

Ndamukong Suh was once again accused of playing dirty in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, and he once again does not seem to care.

When Suh was informed that Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount called him a “dirty player” who is disliked by some of his own teammates, the star defensive lineman didn’t have a whole lot to say.

“Guys are just children sometimes, but at the end of the day you take care of your business and continue to play as I did,” Suh said, per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Blount was upset after he was flagged for retaliating against Suh, who had shoved Blount as he was getting up off the ground.

“There’s not many guys in this league like that guy,” Blount said. “He’s a dirty player. He’s always been a dirty player. There’s no room in the game for that. At some point in time, guys have to defend themselves when he’s doing the things that he does.”

Earlier in the game, Suh flattened a Patriots offensive lineman after he jumped offsides. You can see a video of that play here.

Of course, none of this is a revelation. Suh is known for throwing cheap shots at opponents, and he never apologizes for his actions. You could argue that his style of play gives him an edge, but he crosses the line far too often. Blount is only the latest to call Suh out over it.