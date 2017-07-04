Ndamukong Suh: Patriots are ‘definitely beatable’

The New England Patriots have a dynasty going, but Ndamukong Suh is not fearful of them.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier recently said the league has a “Patriots problem,” in light of New England’s dominance. During an interview with ESPN’s Dianna Russini that aired Monday, Suh was asked whether he thinks the Patriots are a tough, unbeatable force. He said no.

“I think the Patriots are definitely beatable,” Suh told Russini. “It’s just a matter of playing a good game — almost a perfect game in a lot of ways, because they’ve got great coaching and obviously great players and talent on their side of the ball. So you’ve got to be going on all cylinders. Without question, I have a ton of respect for them, but they’re definitely beatable as everybody is in the league.”

I’m not sure Shazier’s point was that the Patriots are unbeatable, which is what was proposed to Suh in the question. But everyone agrees that the Patriots are a tough presence every single year. They are not unbeatable — they lost twice last season — and the Falcons had them on the ropes in the Super Bowl before collapsing.

Sure, New England improved over the offseason, but none of their opponents — much less a division rival, should feel like the Patriots are unbeatable.