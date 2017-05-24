Ndamukong Suh ‘sick and tired’ of early playoff exits

Ndamukong Suh has reached the playoffs in three of his seven seasons as an NFL player, but he’s never advanced further than that.

Two of Suh’s playoff seasons came in Detroit, while his latest was last season with Miami.

On Tuesday, Suh expressed frustration over not advancing beyond the first round of the playoffs.

“I’m definitely sick and tired of making it to the playoffs and not going further,” Suh said via the Miami Herald’s Adam H. Beasley. “I think everybody feels that way. … It feels like guys weren’t satisfied with where we were at. It’s exciting, from my vantage point, to see hunger still. That was not OK the way we finished, especially the last two games of our season.”

The Dolphins were lit up in the final two games of the season, losing by a combined score of 65-26. A lot of that has to do with losing Ryan Tannehill to injury, but Suh still takes it upon himself to make sure the defense performs better.

Entering his third season with Miami, Suh referred to himself as the “anchor” of the Dolphins’ defense and says he intends to improve this year. He certainly has the right attitude.